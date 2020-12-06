Alexa
Seahawks become final team to put player on COVID-19 list

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 05:32
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed Bryan Mone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making the injured defensive tackle the first Seattle player to land on the list during the regular season.

Seattle had been the only team in the league to avoid using the list during the regular season. Mone has been on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and was not eligible to play this week against the New York Giants.

Mone has appeared in eight games this season.

Seattle also placed cornerback Tre Flowers on injured reserve Saturday due to a hamstring injury suffered last week against Philadelphia. Flowers will not be able to return until Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Quinton Dunbar still out due to a knee injury, Seattle is expected to start D.J. Reed at cornerback against the Giants.

Seattle also added offensive tackle Chad Wheeler to the active roster from the practice squad. Wheeler was added after Cedric Ogbuehi was listed Saturday as questionable due to a calf injury.

