By Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/06 05:11
Virus sidelines No. 10 Houston coach Sampson, assistant son

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, will sit out Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns when the No. 10 Cougars host South Carolina.

The school said the Sampsons would miss the game because of the virus and contact tracing protocols. It said both Sampsons were isolating at their homes and not showing symptoms, without detailing whether one of them had tested positive.

Assistant coach Quannas White will serve as Houston’s acting head coach against the Gamecocks.

“Our staff has been a big part of our success, and I have complete faith in Quannas, our coaches and staff and all our young men,” Kelvin Sampson said in a statement.

Houston is off to a 3-0 start and beat No. 17 Texas Tech 64-53 on Nov. 29.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:21 GMT+08:00

