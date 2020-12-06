Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

More Netanyahu protests as Israel edges toward snap election

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 04:02
Protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Saturd...
Thousands of protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jeru...

Protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Saturd...

Thousands of protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jeru...

JERUSALEM (AP) — Several thousand protesters in Jerusalem gathered Saturday outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding his resignation as Israel moves toward an early election.

The protesters have been gathering weekly for the past six months, saying Netanyahu should step down because of his corruption trial and what they say is mismanagement of the country's coronavirus crisis.

The protests began last spring when Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to form what they called an emergency government focused on managing the health and economic challenges stemming from the virus pandemic. Their partnership has been paralyzed by infighting, and a pair of lockdowns hit the economy hard, sending unemployment skyrocketing to double-digit figures.

With wintry weather settling in, the crowds have begun to shrink. But participants remained vocal and animated Saturday. Nearly all wore masks, though not everyone observed social distancing.

This week, Gantz, who serves as Netanyahu’s defense minister, joined the opposition in approving a preliminary measure to dissolve the parliament and force new elections. He cited the government’s failure to approve a budget.

A final vote to disband parliament could take place as soon as next week. The budget must be approved by Dec. 23, in any case. A failure to do so would automatically cause the troubled coalition to collapse and trigger an early election.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ