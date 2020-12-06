Alexa
Soto added to US roster after Netherlands suspension

By FORT LAUDERDALE, Associated Press
2020/12/06 03:45
Soto added to US roster after Netherlands suspension

Forward Sebastian Soto has been added to the U.S. roster for Wednesday's exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 20-year-old forward from San Diego is on loan from Norwich in England's second tier to Telstar in the Netherlands' second tier. He has six goals in nine matches this season in the Dutch Eerste Divisie and scored twice in his U.S. debut, both on headers in a 6-2 exhibition win over Panama on Nov. 16 Wiener Neustadt, Austria, that he entered in the 77th minute.

While the match against El Salvador is not on a FIFA international fixture date, Soto became available when he received a red card in Telstar's 2-1 win at Utrecht's Under-21 team on Monday, causing an automatic league suspension.

Soto becomes the 24th player at U.S. camp, the 22nd eligible to play against El Salvador, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

Efraín Álvarez (Mexico) and Andrés Perea (Colombia) have played official matches in youth competitions for other nations and would need to apply to FIFA for permission to switch to the U.S.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:20 GMT+08:00

