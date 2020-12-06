Wales overcomes Italy 38-18 to finish fifth in Nations Cup

Wales' Gareth Davies scores his side's third try of the game, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Wales and Italy at Parc y Scarlets, in... Wales' Gareth Davies scores his side's third try of the game, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Wales and Italy at Parc y Scarlets, in Llanelli, Wales, Saturday Dec. 5, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Wales' Justin Tipuric, foreground is tackled by Italy's Carlo Canna, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Wales and Italy at Parc y Scarl... Wales' Justin Tipuric, foreground is tackled by Italy's Carlo Canna, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Wales and Italy at Parc y Scarlets, in Llanelli, Wales, Saturday Dec. 5, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Wales' Keiran Hardy on his way to scoring his side's first try of the game, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Wales and Italy at Parc ... Wales' Keiran Hardy on his way to scoring his side's first try of the game, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Wales and Italy at Parc y Scarlets, in Llanelli, Wales, Saturday Dec. 5, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Wales' Taulupe Faletau, centre, is tackled by Italy's Jacopo Trulla , foreground, centre left and Luca Sperandio, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby ... Wales' Taulupe Faletau, centre, is tackled by Italy's Jacopo Trulla , foreground, centre left and Luca Sperandio, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Wales and Italy at Parc y Scarlets, in Llanelli, Wales, Saturday Dec. 5, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)

LLANELLI, Wales (AP) — Wales came from behind to beat a resilient Italy 38-18 in the Autumn Nations Cup fifth-place playoff on Saturday.

The Welsh ensured the year ended as it began, with a home win over the Italians. But the result was 42-0 in February, and brittle Welsh composure was exposed this time as Italy came back from 14-0 down to lead 18-17 until nearly an hour in.

Italy, however, ran out of puff again and Wales scored three of its five tries.

Italy's ninth consecutive loss and eighth this year meant it has gone a calendar year without a win for the first time in the professional era.

Wales finishes with three wins out of 10 tests, two against Italy and the other Georgia.

Wales bolted to 14-0 with maiden test tries for scrumhalf Kieran Hardy, set up by outstanding No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and flanker Justin Tipuric, and hooker Sam Parry.

But fullback Liam Williams limped off with an ankle injury and was replaced by 19-year-old Ioan Lloyd for his second cap.

Paolo Garbisi started Italy's comeback with a penalty kick conceded by Callum Sheedy.

Then Italy mauled a lineout to the middle, spreading the Wales defense. Carlo Canna grubbered through the line and center partner Marco Zanon picked up and scored his first test try.

Moments later, Wales-born scrumhalf Stephen Varney, making his Italy debut, was away down the middle and Wales wing Josh Adams was sin-binned for a professional foul, Wales’ eighth penalty on the ground in the half.

Garbisi's third goalkick put Italy only 14-13 behind at halftime.

Sheedy's first penalty kick came after halftime but minutes later Italy grabbed the lead for the first time with a brilliant, sweeping team try finished by flanker Johan Meyer.

Adams returned from the bin and Wales was losing, but only for nine more minutes.

A Faletau half break had Gareth Davies in support and the scrumhalf cleared away with fresh legs only six minutes after going on.

George North, making a good fist of center, then scored his 41st try off ruck ball and 10th against Italy in 10 tests.

And, finally, a Sheedy pass released Faletau down the left touchline, and the No. 8 selflessly gave the try to Tipuric.

"He made me look good,” Tipuric said, “he was on fire.”

