Alexa
  1. Home

Italian police arrest 2 in defense data theft case

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/05 19:02
Investigators uncovered unusual activity on several computers as a result of a malware program

Investigators uncovered unusual activity on several computers as a result of a malware program

Police in Italy have arrested two people in connection with the hacking of Italian aerospace and electronics company Leonardo, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

The Leonardo group also has a cybersecurity division that counts NATO among its customers and is involved in making electronic weapons and missiles. The hackers allegedly managed to steal sensitive data from the company's computers between 2015 and 2017.

Read more: North Korea's murky links to international cybercrime

Around 10 gigabytes of data, equivalent to around 100,000 files, were stolen from the computers. The data included information on components for Italian civilian and military aircraft.

'Classified information' stolen

Prosecutors in the southern city of Naples said a former employee of the company in the cybersecurity division had infected 94 computers with malware from a USB stick at facilities in Pomigliano d'Arco near Naples and extracted "classified information of significant value to the company."

"At the end of a complex investigation by the Naples prosecutor into a serious computer attack against Leonardo ... a former worker and a company director were arrested," a ministry statement said.

Police have placed the head of the company's Cyber Emergency Readiness Team — a team set up to defend Leonardo from hacking attacks — under house arrest for allegedly manipulating evidence and distorting the investigations.

A blow dealt to Leonardo

The breach came as a blow to Leonardo which, in a statement on Twitter, called itself "obviously the injured party in this affair" and said that police involvement was regarding "a former consultant and non-executive employee of the company." The company said it has "provided from the beginning and will continue to provide maximum cooperation to the investigators."

Investigators uncovered unusual activity on several computers as a result of the malware program. The hackers had been able to use the program to intercept messages and capture images from other workers' screens. Some 48 of the compromised computers belonged to work stations involved in the aerospace sector.

ab/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ