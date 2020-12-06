Alexa
More Bundesliga frustration for Dortmund

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/06 00:59
Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, right, and Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Fra...
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund stumbled again in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

American teenager Gio Reyna scored a fine equalizer for the visitors, but they clearly missed injured striker Erling Haaland. The 16-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko found his opportunities limited by Frankfurt’s hard-working defense after coming on for the second half.

It’s Dortmund’s second straight consecutive Bundesliga game without a win after last weekend’s 2-1 loss at home to Cologne, which had been previously winless.

Leader Bayern Munich hosts second-place Leipzig in the late game. Bayern can move six points clear of Lucien Favre’s Dortmund in third with a win.

Arminia Bielefeld held on for just its second win, a 2-1 victory at home over relegation rival Mainz.

Bielefeld scored for the first time in a first half this season through Manuel Prietl, and Ritsu Doan added another first-half goal for the promoted side’s first two-goal tally in the division.

Cologne held on for a 2-2 draw against unbeaten Wolfsburg, and Borussia Mönchengladbach was held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

