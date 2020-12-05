Alexa
  1. Home

Italian police round up migrant-smuggling ring, arrest 19

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/05 16:25
Italian police said criminal groups in Turkey and Greece aided the migrants in their journeys

Italian police said criminal groups in Turkey and Greece aided the migrants in their journeys

Italian police have arrested 19 people across Italy in connection with a migrant-smuggling ring, according to a police announcement on Twitter.

The smuggling ring charged migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and Pakistan around €6,000 ($7,270) for transportation from the Eastern Mediterranean, through Italy, and eventually into France. The group also provided migrants with fake documents.

Saturday's official announcement on Twitter said: "19 arrested for aiding and abetting clandestine immigration to Bari, Milan, Turin, and Ventimiglia by mobile units from Syracuse, Bari, Imperia, Turin, Milan, and state police forces. Criminal groups in Turkey and Greece aided the migrants in their journey towards France and northern Europe."

The authorities seized 16 telephones, four laptops, various documents and €25,000 in cash. A statement from Italian police described the network as "a means of connecting criminal groups active in Turkey and Greece which organized migrant transport … in exchange for large sums of money."

Two-year investigation

The investigation into the ring began in 2018 after the arrival of 10 boats in Sicily which came from Turkey and Greece rather than Libya — the regular crossing point for hundreds of thousands of migrants attempting to enter Europe.

The ring paid boat skippers around €800 per crossing and then supplied the migrants with falsified documents including proof of residence and work contracts to support their applications for residency permits.

Read more: Coronavirus crisis hampering Mediterranean migrant rescues

The cost of the journey was often paid by relatives via money transfer or at "collection points" in Turkey, according to the Italian police.

Some of the migrants were taken north through the Italian peninsula to the French border to carry on their journey into northern Europe, the preferred destination for many seeking refuge and economic stability.

Police reported that one suspect was stopped at the railway station in Ventimiglia, a town close to the French border, on the way to transport a group of migrants into France.

ab/rc (dpa, AFP, AP)

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ