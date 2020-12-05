Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Peace protesters form human chain outside German parliament

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 23:47
Activists are pushed back by the police at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, opponents of the highw...
An activist throws a snowball at the police at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, opponents of the h...
An activist stretches a wooden sword towards the police at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, oppone...
The police use a water cannon against activists at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, opponents of t...
Activists are pushed back by the police at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, opponents of the highw...

Activists are pushed back by the police at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, opponents of the highw...

An activist throws a snowball at the police at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, opponents of the h...

An activist stretches a wooden sword towards the police at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, oppone...

The police use a water cannon against activists at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, opponents of t...

Activists are pushed back by the police at the forest in Dannenrod, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. At the Dannenroeder Forst, opponents of the highw...

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of peace protesters formed a human chain outside Germany's parliament Saturday, urging disarmament and an end to weapons exports.

About 300 people formed the chain stretching from the parliament building to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's nearby office, the dpa news agency reported.

The demonstration, organized under the motto “Peace, not armaments,” came as the German government prepares to approve its budget proposals for the next two years, which include hefty defense spending.

Protesters carried signs with slogans such as “No killer drones” and “Achieve peace without weapons.”

German Trade Union Confederation President Reiner Hoffmann told the protest crowd it was time for the country to back away from the NATO commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense.

“We need to break the armament spiral,” he told the crowd. “Armaments and armed conflicts don't solve any problems.”

Germany has been criticized by the United States for not meeting the 2% NATO goal, but Berlin has pledged to work toward it and has been increasing defense spending.

At an unrelated demonstration elsewhere in Germany, police turned water cannons on protesters in a snowy forest between the western cities of Frankfurt and Kassel.

Environmental activists have been demonstrating regularly against the planned expansion of the A49 highway.

Updated : 2020-12-06 01:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
French man bitten by spider in US, tests positive for Covid in Taiwan
French man bitten by spider in US, tests positive for Covid in Taiwan
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide
Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Fans praise resumed F-16 flights after fighter's disappearance
Fans praise resumed F-16 flights after fighter's disappearance
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Australian museum pressured to change map showing Taiwan separate from China
Australian museum pressured to change map showing Taiwan separate from China