Dutch club AZ Alkmaar fires coach Arne Slot

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 23:36
ALKMAAR, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch team AZ Alkmaar fired coach Arne Slot on Saturday amid reports he had been in talks with rival Feyenoord.

“As a club, we have chosen to say goodbye immediately,” director of football Max Huiberts said in a statement posted on the club's website. "We want to have a head coach leading the team who is fully focused on AZ.”

Slot declined to comment this week on rumors linking him to Feyenoord, which announced Tuesday that coach Dick Advocaat will leave at the end of the season.

AZ is currently seventh in the top flight Eredivisie, five points behind fourth-placed Feyenoord with a game in hand.

The Alkmaar club said Pascal Jansen, who was assistant under Slot, will coach the first team for the remainder of the season.

Updated : 2020-12-06 01:46 GMT+08:00

