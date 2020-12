DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten Scotland 31-16 at Lansdowne Road in the Autumn Nations Cup third-place playoff on Saturday.

Ireland 31 (Keith Earls 2, Cian Healy tries; Jonathan Sexton 2 conversions, 2 penalties, Ross Byrne 2 penalties), Scotland 16 (Duhan van der Merwe try; Jaco van der Walt conversion, 3 penalties). HT: 11-9