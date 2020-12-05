Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pope updates Vatican financial authority following scandals

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 21:50
Pope updates Vatican financial authority following scandals

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has revamped the Holy See’s financial intelligence and anti-money-laundering unit following financial scandals, including an ongoing in-house corruption probe, Vatican officials said Saturday.

The changes involve the governance and organization of the unit, which has been renamed the Supervisory and Financial Information Authority, or ASIF, the Vatican said. Until Saturday, it was known as AIF, or Financial Information Authority.

The revamped authority's president, Carmelo Barbagallo, a former Italian central bank official, said the changes ordered by Francis in the form of a new statute would strengthen the entity's financial supervisory responsibilities.

Francis is intent on bringing greater accountability and transparency to the Vatican, building on efforts forged by his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

ASIF’s activities are being divided into three units: vigilance, rules and legal affairs, and financial information.

Its functions include “supervision aimed at the prevention and countering of money laundering and the financing of terrorism," according to the new statute.

In signing off on the statute, Francis cited the Holy See's “progressive implementations of supervisory offices regarding anti-laundering, combating terrorism and the proliferation of the arms of mass destruction.”

Financial scandals have dogged the Vatican for decades.

One of the latest centers on a London real estate deal involving a $350 million Vatican investment. Vatican investigators are looking into the case.

Updated : 2020-12-06 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
French man bitten by spider in US, tests positive for Covid in Taiwan
French man bitten by spider in US, tests positive for Covid in Taiwan
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide
Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Fans praise resumed F-16 flights after fighter's disappearance
Fans praise resumed F-16 flights after fighter's disappearance
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Australian museum pressured to change map showing Taiwan separate from China
Australian museum pressured to change map showing Taiwan separate from China