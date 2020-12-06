Vietnamese migrant worker sought after contact with COVID-19 patient

The police and the National Immigration Agency are looking for a Vietnamese national, who is in Taiwan for work and needs to be placed under quarantine after having come into contact with an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient, a health official said Saturday (12/6).

The worker, a woman in her 30s, arrived at her employer's home on Monday (Nov. 30), but officials have been unable to contact her since Wednesday, said Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), a spokesman for the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The woman was one of 47 people who stayed in the same dormitory as an Indonesian worker, who was confirmed as infected with COVID-19 Friday. As a result, she has been listed as needing to quarantine at a government-designated facility.

The other 46 have already been located and placed under quarantine, Chuang added. The spokesman said the risk of the missing Vietnamese worker being infected is low because she was quarantined for 14 days after arriving in Taiwan on Nov. 13 and tested negative for COVID-19 twice during that period.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 693 cases of COVID-19, 601 of which have been classified as imported. Of the total, 574 patients have recovered, seven have died and 112 are currently hospitalized, according to CECC statistics as of Saturday.