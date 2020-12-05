Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 5, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;78;Partly sunny;86;78;SW;10;82%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;Turning sunny, nice;86;73;N;4;68%;6%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;60;41;Sunny and beautiful;62;42;NNW;2;61%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with showers;54;43;A little p.m. rain;53;46;W;18;61%;83%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;41;31;Cloudy and chilly;40;35;N;6;93%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;6;2;Cloudy, an icy mix;19;18;N;13;76%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;43;28;Increasing clouds;43;29;ENE;6;46%;60%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and frigid;4;-6;Lots of sun, frigid;4;-10;SE;5;72%;11%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;79;63;Partial sunshine;81;61;S;10;64%;4%;9

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;64;55;A passing shower;64;58;E;5;77%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Considerable clouds;65;59;Warmer;71;63;NNW;10;56%;25%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;65;51;Hazy sunshine;66;46;WNW;10;56%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Thunderstorms;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;SE;4;81%;81%;2

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with showers;76;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;68;E;9;87%;77%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;87;70;Hazy sunshine;86;69;NNE;5;50%;4%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;53;42;Mostly sunny;56;42;NW;14;59%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;39;23;Plenty of sunshine;45;25;NNW;11;30%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;57;42;Periods of sun;55;43;ESE;16;73%;66%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;43;40;Periods of sun, mild;50;44;ESE;11;78%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;68;46;A shower in the p.m.;68;45;SE;6;66%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;87;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;66;NNW;7;76%;77%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;49;43;Winds subsiding;51;45;ESE;16;83%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with some sun;40;30;High clouds, chilly;41;32;N;4;84%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;54;41;Cloudy with a shower;49;35;ENE;12;77%;69%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;50;41;Partly sunny, mild;52;40;ESE;8;78%;36%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;69;50;Sunny and nice;72;54;ENE;7;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;80;64;A t-storm around;85;64;NE;5;40%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;50;33;Plenty of sunshine;55;36;NW;5;55%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;Hazy sunshine;74;59;SE;6;33%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;80;61;Hazy sunshine;80;62;SE;10;56%;7%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;83;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;SSE;3;66%;52%;6

Chennai, India;Cloudy with showers;82;77;A shower and t-storm;83;76;E;7;92%;85%;1

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;42;32;Variable cloudiness;42;32;N;6;64%;67%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;86;75;An afternoon shower;88;74;SE;7;76%;68%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;41;37;A shower or two;47;42;ESE;8;93%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;83;75;Hazy sun and breezy;82;74;NNE;15;62%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;60;44;Plenty of sunshine;56;40;NNW;8;61%;16%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;74;Hazy sunshine;90;73;NE;6;68%;26%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;81;57;Hazy sunshine;80;56;WNW;3;63%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;Sunny and mild;61;36;SW;5;20%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;81;64;Hazy sun;82;66;E;3;53%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;ESE;5;80%;83%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;45;33;Mostly cloudy;41;32;WNW;7;97%;22%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;47;28;Sunny;48;29;NNE;5;48%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;56;48;Mostly sunny;58;55;W;14;66%;64%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;67;52;Hazy sun;72;56;ESE;3;53%;3%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;60;Cloudy and humid;74;60;NE;7;86%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;78;65;Cloudy;80;65;SSE;5;77%;71%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;40;39;Partly sunny;40;33;SSE;14;90%;29%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;90;72;Hazy sun;91;75;NNE;5;55%;25%;5

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;75;60;Hazy sunshine;76;62;E;6;49%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;70;Sun and some clouds;85;72;NNE;4;60%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;84;61;Hazy sun;81;62;E;6;52%;2%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;72;50;Mostly cloudy;72;51;NNW;5;61%;8%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;60;50;A shower in spots;57;48;ENE;9;85%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Downpours;88;77;A couple of t-storms;85;77;WSW;12;80%;84%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;83;71;Sunny and nice;84;71;N;10;36%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm, cooler;70;54;A stray thunderstorm;73;55;NNW;7;72%;56%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;56;25;Becoming cloudy;54;29;NW;3;38%;6%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;86;61;Hazy sun;90;64;NE;6;38%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;66;44;Increasing clouds;64;44;E;4;77%;13%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;89;64;Hazy sunshine;92;68;NNE;13;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog will lift;35;24;Mostly sunny;33;17;ESE;10;50%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;Partly sunny;86;75;NNE;7;64%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm around;89;74;SSW;5;65%;64%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;85;67;Hazy sunshine;85;68;SW;5;61%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A p.m. shower or two;91;76;SW;3;69%;82%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;56;40;Afternoon showers;57;39;E;8;75%;99%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;75;Hazy sun;88;76;SW;6;77%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;73;65;Decreasing clouds;73;65;SSE;9;70%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;55;45;Spotty showers;55;53;W;7;77%;86%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;46;37;Low clouds and fog;41;34;N;6;88%;39%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;70;46;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;E;4;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;86;76;Some sun returning;84;76;SSW;6;73%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;43;32;Mostly cloudy;43;37;WSW;13;60%;70%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;80;Clouds and sun;88;81;WSW;12;70%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SSE;4;80%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;87;77;A t-shower in spots;87;76;E;5;74%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;73;53;A shower in the p.m.;66;51;NW;17;51%;80%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;74;48;Hazy sunshine;74;50;N;4;37%;44%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;79;67;Partly sunny;80;70;S;5;77%;71%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;33;16;SE;13;73%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;90;77;Mostly sunny;91;78;SE;7;61%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds breaking;62;50;Plenty of sunshine;67;54;ENE;8;54%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. snow shower;36;26;Clouds and sun;31;22;WNW;6;61%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;28;16;Plenty of sun;32;18;S;5;45%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;Hazy sunshine;93;73;NNE;6;35%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Periods of sun;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;N;8;55%;32%;11

New York, United States;Drenching rain;47;33;Mostly sunny, windy;43;31;WNW;26;44%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable cloudiness;63;50;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSW;4;68%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;7;-6;Cloudy and cold;7;2;SW;7;85%;39%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;57;38;Plenty of sunshine;56;40;NNE;4;57%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;35;31;Spotty showers;35;34;N;4;90%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;33;22;Sun and clouds;29;19;NNW;13;63%;20%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;77;A thunderstorm;84;77;ESE;11;85%;86%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;NW;7;79%;77%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;75;A few showers;88;76;NE;6;75%;86%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;41;32;Mostly cloudy;39;30;NW;5;79%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;75;54;Plenty of sunshine;79;59;SE;13;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;87;74;Partial sunshine;90;74;NNW;10;50%;12%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;90;76;A t-storm around;92;76;N;10;70%;64%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;89;68;An afternoon shower;88;67;SE;4;54%;46%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;44;38;Periods of sun;46;36;SE;10;67%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;41;25;Rain and drizzle;42;29;E;4;67%;81%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;67;52;A downpour;66;50;S;7;66%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Periods of rain;58;47;Periods of rain;58;49;SSW;7;80%;89%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;78;A morning shower;84;79;E;9;69%;69%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;27;27;Cloudy;36;34;E;10;55%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;42;39;Partly sunny;40;29;SSE;15;81%;8%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;83;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;ESE;10;74%;80%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with sunshine;80;64;Hazy sunshine;72;48;NNW;11;43%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;51;Morning downpours;54;42;E;6;92%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;38;33;Low clouds may break;40;29;S;6;72%;3%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;60;50;Partly sunny;60;49;NNW;6;70%;3%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;79;62;A t-storm in spots;78;63;ENE;7;70%;53%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;Partly sunny;83;72;ESE;7;73%;67%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;65;Partly sunny;84;66;N;5;78%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;76;50;Nice with sunshine;76;50;ENE;4;38%;8%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;53;Warm with hazy sun;93;55;SSW;6;30%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;70;Sunny and nice;86;70;NNE;6;67%;10%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;51;42;Spotty showers;53;50;SSW;4;88%;84%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;51;42;A shower in the a.m.;52;44;S;6;83%;60%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;43;32;Hazy sun;46;35;SW;4;60%;18%;2

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;54;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;50;W;7;54%;32%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;87;79;A t-storm around;90;79;N;12;73%;56%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;46;38;Cloudy with a shower;46;38;SE;9;92%;69%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;82;75;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;ENE;7;67%;8%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;46;45;Spotty showers;46;41;SSE;9;88%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm around;81;75;Sunny and breezy;87;63;SW;18;39%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;67;64;A touch of rain;73;67;NE;13;76%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Milder with some sun;40;37;Periods of sun;43;32;SSE;10;76%;26%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but cold;37;25;Mostly sunny, cold;40;25;NNE;5;55%;8%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;44;38;A touch of rain;40;34;ESE;7;87%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cool;53;40;Cooler, p.m. showers;42;37;NW;5;71%;100%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A p.m. shower or two;69;48;A shower in places;64;48;SSE;7;82%;43%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;71;49;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;52;ESE;6;42%;85%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;49;43;Mostly sunny;55;42;NE;7;66%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Colder;33;26;Areas of low clouds;33;26;N;10;64%;5%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;75;58;Hazy, windy, cooler;63;49;WSW;18;47%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;Cooler with some sun;58;46;SW;14;60%;8%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-3;-24;Turning sunny;0;-16;WSW;7;88%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Hazy sunshine;56;44;An afternoon shower;50;44;E;5;69%;82%;0

Vienna, Austria;Milder with clearing;48;42;Partly sunny;51;43;SE;11;81%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;Mostly sunny;77;60;SE;4;48%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;38;29;Clouds and sun;35;20;SE;14;82%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;51;41;Periods of sun;47;33;SE;17;82%;10%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;60;56;Increasing clouds;66;60;NNW;16;65%;26%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;72;Hazy sunshine;89;71;WSW;5;54%;15%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;42;29;Mostly cloudy;38;30;NE;2;66%;75%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-05 21:10 GMT+08:00

