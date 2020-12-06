David Lee selected to represent Taiwan in US leadership program

David Lee (李大維), Secretary-General of the Presidential Office, has been selected by the U.S. State Department as one of the 80 "Faces of Exchange" to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the department's flagship professional exchange "International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), according to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

On its Facebook page, AIT, the de facto American embassy in Taiwan, congratulated Lee on his selection under the program. The IVLP, which was founded in 1940, has helped enhance U.S. engagement and forge lasting ties with places around the world, AIT said.

The program connects current and emerging leaders with their U.S. counterparts, through short-term visits to the U.S., AIT added. According to AIT, Lee, a career diplomat, took part in the IVLP in 1972 and this experience had a significant and positive impact on his career as well as Taiwan's diplomacy.

"The experience was mind-opening... I learned so much during my time in the program ... it was an impressive experience that led me to decide to dedicate my career to international affairs," the statement quoted Lee as saying during a recent interview with the AIT.