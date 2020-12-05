Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia, Argentina play to 16-16 draw in Tri-Nations match

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 19:48
Argentina's Marcos Kremer, second left, is shown a yellow card by referee Angus Gardner during their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia i...
Argentina's Bautista Delguy, left, is tackled by Australia's Michael Hooper, right, and James O'Connor during their Tri-Nations rugby union match in S...
Australia's Marika Koroibete, right, charges toward Argentina's Nicolas Sánchez during their Tri-Nations rugby union match in Sydney, Australia, Satur...
Australia's Jordan Petaia, right, is caught by Argentina's Rodrigo Bruni during their Tri-Nations rugby union match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, De...
Argentina's Pablo Matera, right, and Julian Montoya talk on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia in Sydney, Austra...
Argentina's head coach Mario Ledesma walks on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday,...
Argentina's Pablo Matera walks on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 5, 202...
Argentina's Pablo Matera, second right, and Julian Montoya talk with head coach Mario Ledesma on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union matc...
Argentina's Pablo Matera, right, and Julian Montoya walk on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia in Sydney, Austra...

Argentina's Marcos Kremer, second left, is shown a yellow card by referee Angus Gardner during their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia i...

Argentina's Bautista Delguy, left, is tackled by Australia's Michael Hooper, right, and James O'Connor during their Tri-Nations rugby union match in S...

Australia's Marika Koroibete, right, charges toward Argentina's Nicolas Sánchez during their Tri-Nations rugby union match in Sydney, Australia, Satur...

Australia's Jordan Petaia, right, is caught by Argentina's Rodrigo Bruni during their Tri-Nations rugby union match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, De...

Argentina's Pablo Matera, right, and Julian Montoya talk on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia in Sydney, Austra...

Argentina's head coach Mario Ledesma walks on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday,...

Argentina's Pablo Matera walks on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 5, 202...

Argentina's Pablo Matera, second right, and Julian Montoya talk with head coach Mario Ledesma on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union matc...

Argentina's Pablo Matera, right, and Julian Montoya walk on the field prior to their Tri-Nations rugby union match against Australia in Sydney, Austra...

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and Argentina played to a 16-16 Tri-Nations draw on Saturday after fullback Reece Hodge missed with a long-range last-minute penalty goal attempt for the second time in two weeks.

Hodge also had the chance to boot Australia to victory with three minutes to go in its 15-15 draw with the Pumas two weeks ago in Newcastle.

He also struck the uprights with an after-the-siren shot in the Wallabies’ season-opening 16-16 stalemate with the All Blacks in Wellington in October.

Hodge had earlier slotted three penalty goals on Saturday.

Argentina came into the match as underdogs after being beaten 38-0 by the Tri-Nations champion All Blacks and then having inspirational skipper Pablo Matera and two teammates stood down for disciplinary reasons.

Michael Hooper, in his last test as captain before taking a year-long sabbatical in Japan, was yellow carded in the first half for a no-arms tackle.

His replacement, forward Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, was sent off for making dangerous contact to Santiago Grondona’s head at the 60-minute mark.

The Wallabies looked down and out when they lost Salakaia-Loto. But Hooper and Hodge restored hope with a try to the Wallabies captain in the 67th minute as they ultimately battled back from a 10-point first-half deficit to salvage the draw.

“Challenging conditions tonight and they defend very well. Discipline let us down at key times,” Australia coach Dave Rennie said.

“We showed a lot of character tonight," he added. "Seven points down, reduced to 14 men and I thought we controlled it pretty well and played in the right parts of the field and got rewarded.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-05 21:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October