Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UK police release men on bail in Liverpool bribery probe

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 19:32
UK police release men on bail in Liverpool bribery probe

LONDON (AP) — British police said Saturday that five men, one of whom is believed to be the mayor of the northwest English city of Liverpool, have been released on bail after being arrested over allegations of bribery and witness intimidation linked to building contracts.

Joe Anderson, 62, was reportedly detained on Friday and taken to a police station for questioning. The force did not name the men, in keeping with U.K. policy that suspects are not identified until they are charged, but gave their ages as 25, 33, 46, 62 and 72.

Merseyside Police said in a statement Saturday that the five people "arrested in connection with offenses of bribery and witness intimidation as part of an investigation on into building and development contracts in Liverpool have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.”

Anderson has been Liverpool’s elected mayor since 2012. He has gained national prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Liverpool and other northern cities especially hard, making many media appearances as local authorities across the north battled with the British government over restrictions and financial support.

Liverpool City Council said Friday that it was co-operating with Merseyside Police but added: "We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”

British media say that Britain's main opposition Labour Party has suspended Anderson following his arrest.

Updated : 2020-12-05 21:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October