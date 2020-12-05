AP Week in Pictures, Global

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cycles past family members take a rest outside the drum tower, a tourist attracti... A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cycles past family members take a rest outside the drum tower, a tourist attraction in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturd... Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Volunteers who have been sanitizing the narrow alleyways and homes in the shantytowns in Rio provided this service for the last time on Saturday. The volunteers led by Thiago Firmino said they have run out funds even as the number of COVID-19 infections are spiking again in the city. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Israeli border police officers, right, and Palestinians clash during a protest against the expansion of Israeli Jewish settlements near the West Bank ... Israeli border police officers, right, and Palestinians clash during a protest against the expansion of Israeli Jewish settlements near the West Bank town of Salfit, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

A farmworker, left center, is pushed aside as drivers and commuters demand that farmworkers open up a stretch of the Pan-American South Highway they h... A farmworker, left center, is pushed aside as drivers and commuters demand that farmworkers open up a stretch of the Pan-American South Highway they have blocked for days protesting the Agricultural Promotion Law, in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The workers are asking for the elimination of the law, demanding better wages and health benefits. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Bruce McDougal watches embers fly over his property as the Bond Fire burns through the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec.... Bruce McDougal watches embers fly over his property as the Bond Fire burns through the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Men collect partially burned logs of wood used in funeral pyres at the River Bagmati in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The wood is recycled ... Men collect partially burned logs of wood used in funeral pyres at the River Bagmati in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The wood is recycled for use in brick kilns. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Protesters hold a rally outside the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, Sunday, Nov. 29,... Protesters hold a rally outside the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Pro-democracy demonstrators are continuing their protests calling for the government to step down and reforms to the constitution and the monarchy, despite legal charges being filed against them and the possibility of violence from their opponents or a military crackdown. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

An Oriental darter bird (Anhinga melanogaster) tosses up a fish it caught in a lake outside Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/V... An Oriental darter bird (Anhinga melanogaster) tosses up a fish it caught in a lake outside Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Tigrayan men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, listen to a priest deliver a sermon during Sunday Mass, at a church near Umm Rakouba r... Tigrayan men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, listen to a priest deliver a sermon during Sunday Mass, at a church near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020. Ethiopian and the regional Tigray governments consider each other illegitimate after a power struggle since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office two and a half years ago. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A boy plays in a fumigation cloud sprayed by a municipal worker at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Sola... A boy plays in a fumigation cloud sprayed by a municipal worker at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

A police officer restrains a woman as police detain her friend during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of pol... A police officer restrains a woman as police detain her friend during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Marseille, France. Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished. The cause has gained fresh impetus in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a Black man, triggering a nationwide outcry. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

NOV. 28 - DEC. 4, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

