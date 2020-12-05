Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 16:13
A police officer restrains a woman as police detain her friend during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of pol...
A boy plays in a fumigation cloud sprayed by a municipal worker at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Sola...
Tigrayan men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, listen to a priest deliver a sermon during Sunday Mass, at a church near Umm Rakouba r...
An Oriental darter bird (Anhinga melanogaster) tosses up a fish it caught in a lake outside Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/V...
Protesters hold a rally outside the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, Sunday, Nov. 29,...
Men collect partially burned logs of wood used in funeral pyres at the River Bagmati in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The wood is recycled ...
Bruce McDougal watches embers fly over his property as the Bond Fire burns through the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec....
A farmworker, left center, is pushed aside as drivers and commuters demand that farmworkers open up a stretch of the Pan-American South Highway they h...
Israeli border police officers, right, and Palestinians clash during a protest against the expansion of Israeli Jewish settlements near the West Bank ...
Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturd...
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cycles past family members take a rest outside the drum tower, a tourist attracti...

A police officer restrains a woman as police detain her friend during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of pol...

A boy plays in a fumigation cloud sprayed by a municipal worker at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Sola...

Tigrayan men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, listen to a priest deliver a sermon during Sunday Mass, at a church near Umm Rakouba r...

An Oriental darter bird (Anhinga melanogaster) tosses up a fish it caught in a lake outside Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/V...

Protesters hold a rally outside the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, Sunday, Nov. 29,...

Men collect partially burned logs of wood used in funeral pyres at the River Bagmati in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The wood is recycled ...

Bruce McDougal watches embers fly over his property as the Bond Fire burns through the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec....

A farmworker, left center, is pushed aside as drivers and commuters demand that farmworkers open up a stretch of the Pan-American South Highway they h...

Israeli border police officers, right, and Palestinians clash during a protest against the expansion of Israeli Jewish settlements near the West Bank ...

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturd...

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cycles past family members take a rest outside the drum tower, a tourist attracti...

NOV. 28 - DEC. 4, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2020-12-05 18:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan