Heavy snowfall cancels women's Alpine ski World Cup race

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 16:12
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Heavy snowfall and strong winds in St. Moritz forced the cancellation of a women's super-G race in the Alpine skiing World Cup on Saturday.

“All efforts are now focused on (Sunday's) race hoping for better weather conditions,” the International Ski Federation said.

A second super-G is scheduled Sunday, which would be the first speed race of the World Cup season. The women's circuit skipped its traditional early-season stop in Lake Louise, Canada, because of difficult travel conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

United States star Mikaela Shiffrin is not in the upscale Swiss resort after opting to focus on training in her specialist technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

The three-time overall World Cup champion is scheduled to compete next weekend in two giant slaloms at Courchevel, France.

