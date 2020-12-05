Poland's capital launches green city initiative with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Polish capital Warsaw on Thursday (Dec. 3) celebrated its entry into the EBRD Green Cities Framework, in cooperation with Taiwan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Partly sponsored by the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund, the initiative was launched at a ceremony held via video conference on Thursday. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said it was decided to join the program to promote green city initiatives.

The plan's purpose is to achieve the carbon reduction targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement and attract foreign investment by strengthening environmental protection, conserving energy, reducing emissions, and decreasing air pollution. Trzaskowski expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for its support, CNA reported.

Taiwan has cooperated with EBRD for many years. In addition to participating in the bank’s sustainable resource management projects, it also helps Central and Eastern European countries promote low-carbon technology, sustainable resource management, small- and medium-enterprise development, and improvie energy efficiency.

Shi Wen-pin (施文斌), Taiwan’s Polish representative, said that Warsaw joining the Green Cities Framework is a significant milestone for the environmental program, and reflects Warsaw's determination to promote sustainable construction. The diplomat added that he looks forward to more opportunities for Taiwan-Poland cooperation.