Poland's capital launches green city initiative with Taiwan

Warsaw mayor expresses gratitude to Taiwan for making green city initiative possible

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/05 15:22
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski (Taipei Representative Office in Poland photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Polish capital Warsaw on Thursday (Dec. 3) celebrated its entry into the EBRD Green Cities Framework, in cooperation with Taiwan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Partly sponsored by the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund, the initiative was launched at a ceremony held via video conference on Thursday. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said it was decided to join the program to promote green city initiatives.

The plan's purpose is to achieve the carbon reduction targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement and attract foreign investment by strengthening environmental protection, conserving energy, reducing emissions, and decreasing air pollution. Trzaskowski expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for its support, CNA reported.

Taiwan has cooperated with EBRD for many years. In addition to participating in the bank’s sustainable resource management projects, it also helps Central and Eastern European countries promote low-carbon technology, sustainable resource management, small- and medium-enterprise development, and improvie energy efficiency.

Shi Wen-pin (施文斌), Taiwan’s Polish representative, said that Warsaw joining the Green Cities Framework is a significant milestone for the environmental program, and reflects Warsaw's determination to promote sustainable construction. The diplomat added that he looks forward to more opportunities for Taiwan-Poland cooperation.
Taiwan
Poland
Warsaw
Green Cities Framework
environmental protection
EBRD

President Tsai pledges 120,000 social housing units by 2024
2020/12/04 22:20
Landslide knocks north Taiwan railway line out for 4 days: Minister
2020/12/04 20:41
75% of Taiwanese think Taiwan independent, 53% expect US protection
2020/12/04 17:49
Taiwan under pressure from Japan to lift ban on Fukushima foods
2020/12/04 17:17
Taiwan, US launch new language education initiative
2020/12/04 17:08

Updated : 2020-12-05 16:36 GMT+08:00

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
