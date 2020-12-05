Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed three new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Dec. 5) from Ireland, Germany and Indonesia to bring the total to 693 cases.

The new cases include a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who left to study in the Irish Republic in July and returned home on Nov. 19, the Liberty Times reported. Her throat itched at the time, but during her stay at a quarantine hotel her situation improved.

However, on Nov. 25, as she learned that a friend of hers in Ireland had tested positive, she had problems with taste and smell. While a first test came out negative, she insisted her condition had not improved, leading to a second test resulting in a positive result on Saturday. A total of 10 individuals were regarded as her contacts.

A German man in his 30s entered Taiwan for a family visit on Nov. 19 and submitted evidence he had tested negative during the 72 hours before boarding his flight, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. He informed the health authorities that in Germany on Nov. 28 he had met a COVID patient, and on Dec. 3 his own condition deteriorated.

Saturday’s third new case was a Taiwanese man in his 30s who left for work in Indonesia in August. He suffered from fatigue, fever and diarrhea beginning Oct. 12, but considered himself healthy again by Oct. 21.

After his return to Taiwan on Nov. 8, he tested negative. It was a new test on Dec. 2, which he took in preparation of his return to Indonesia, which turned out positive, according to the CECC. Three of his contacts are isolating at home while three others have been asked to self-monitor their health.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with the most recent occurring in May. Of the total tally of 693 cases, 601 cases were imported, 55 local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case was classified as unresolved.

As of Saturday, a total of 112 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 574 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.