Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Quintana leads Loyola Marymount over Long Beach St. 85-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 12:46
Quintana leads Loyola Marymount over Long Beach St. 85-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana had a career-high 20 points as Loyola Marymount easily defeated Long Beach State 85-61 on Friday night.

Ivan Alipiev had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (2-2). Dameane Douglas added 15 points and nine rebounds. Quentin Jackson Jr. had 11 points.

Michael Carter III had 19 points for the Beach (0-1). Isaiah Washington added 17 points. Chance Hunter had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-05 13:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan