Bai Ling praises Taiwan's cool COVID-free lifestyle

Bai Ling surprised at Taiwan's legal gay marriages and virus-free lifestyle after recent visit

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/05 12:37
Bai Ling was surprised at Taiwan's virus-free lifestyle after attending the Golden Horse Awards ceremony in November. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bai Ling (白靈) was surprised at Taiwan's legal gay marriages and COVID-19-free lifestyle after paying a visit in November.

The Chinese-American actress attended the 57th edition of the Golden Horse Awards ceremony on Nov. 21. Nominated as Best Leading Actress for her performance in the Hong Kong film "The Abortionist," directed by Chan Gor (陳果), she played a single mother and unlicensed abortionist.

After a 14-day mandatory quarantine, Bai said Taiwan is a lovely country with almost everything anyone can need. She revealed her surprise on Instagram, saying the nation's virus-free lifestyle is "pretty cool."

Bai noted that Taiwan has had very few COVID cases compared with other countries (690 officially confirmed cases, 598 were imported). "That's why I had to undergo 14-day quarantine in Taipei. They are very strict about it. And today they are living a virus-free lifestyle, pretty cool.”

"I think people in Taiwan are very advanced in fashion and style and their gay marriage is legal there. Anyone can make movies. There is no censorship, just different rating," Bai said.

Bai said she did not know Taipei well, but discovered it was a lovely country. She fully recommended a visit for those who haven't been to Taiwan yet.

Though Bai lost in the Best Leading Actress category to Chen Shu-feng (陳淑芳), her red carpet appearance was one of the evening's highlights. She showed up in a sexy Saiid Kobeisy dress, along with the Chinese characters, "Love and Peace" on the skirt.

To her fans, she wrote, "Our inner wisdom always knows what is the best for us so trust that and protect that. Keep your head clear and your heart pure so that you can always hear it, see it, and feel it — your inner guidance.”

(Bai Ling's Instagram post)
Updated : 2020-12-05 13:29 GMT+08:00

