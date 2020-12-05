Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wheeler leads Georgia over Jacksonville 98-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 10:38
Wheeler leads Georgia over Jacksonville 98-65

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler had 21 points and 10 assists for his third straight double-double to help Georgia beat Jacksonville 98-65 on Friday night.

Toumani Camara added 19 points and seven rebounds and Justin Kier had 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Bulldogs (3-0), who shot 51% from the field.

The Dolphins (3-1) scored the first four points of the second half to close the deficit to 46-40. Georgia scored the next six points and went on a 22-4 run during the middle of the second half to pull away to a 79-53 lead on Christian Brown’s jumper with 7:01 left.

Brown finished with 14 points, P.J. Horne scored 12 and Tye Fagan had 10.

Diante Wood led Jacksonville with 18 points, Mo Arnold and Tyreese Davis added 13 points each, and Dontarius James scored 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-05 11:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan