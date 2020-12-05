Alexa
European Parliament vice president to visit Taiwan after pandemic subsides

Nicola Beer says Europe must act to support Taiwan as China continues making military threats

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/05 10:54
European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer during meeting with Taiwan's envoy to the EU Tsai Ming-yen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer said on Thursday (Dec. 3) that in addition to promoting cooperation between Europe and Taiwan, she hopes to visit the East Asian nation.

She told CNA in an e-mail Thursday she would visit Taiwan as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Beer also held a video conference with Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), Taiwan’s representative to EU and Belgium, on Thursday, expressing support for Taiwan’s freedom and democracy and discussing the situation in Hong Kong.

In terms of deepening cooperation between Europe and Taiwan, Beer stated there should be negotiations for a Europe-Taiwan free trade agreement, more support for Taiwan’s participation as an observer in international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), strengthening of regular exchanges between EU parliamentary members and Taiwanese politicians, and scientific cooperation.

Beer emphasized the need to counter China's international provocations and military ambitions in the South China Sea. She added that Taiwan’s democracy needs European support.

The situation in Hong Kong shows that Europe should take action before it is too late, Beer said. She also pointed out that China’s military threats endanger cross-strait peace and called on Beijing to stop its campaign of intimidation.
Nicola Beer
Taiwanese democracy
freedom
Europe-Taiwan relations
WHO

Updated : 2020-12-05 11:57 GMT+08:00

