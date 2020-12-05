Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Asia Today: Seoul enforces distancing rules amid fresh spike

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 10:17
Asia Today: Seoul enforces distancing rules amid fresh spike

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's capital on Saturday began enforcing stricter distancing rules as the country added nearly 600 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day.

The restrictions require large stores, gyms, movie theaters, barbershops and amusement parks to shut down after 9 p.m., and restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after that time.

Public transportation will also be reduced after 9 p.m. in an aim to discourage unnecessary gatherings.

The 583 cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 36,915, including 540 deaths.

The agency said 411 of the cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health officials are struggling to track infections tied to various places, including hospitals, churches, schools, saunas and gyms.

The country had reported 629 new cases on Friday, its highest daily jump in nine months.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2020-12-05 11:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan