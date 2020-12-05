Alexa
Nicaraguans search for miners buried after mine collapse

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 10:24
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — An unregulated gold mine collapsed Friday in southern Nicaragua near the border with Costa Rica, leaving about 10 wildcat miners missing.

Vice President Rosario Murillo said firefighters and rescue personnel were being sent to the scene in the hamlet of La Esperanza.

Murillo did not specify how many people were trapped, but local media put the number at 10 to 15. They reported that one injured miner was able to escape and report the collapse.

President Daniel Ortega said that “we hope we don't have major tragedies” at the mine.

Updated : 2020-12-05 11:57 GMT+08:00

