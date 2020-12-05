Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hart scores 20 of career-high 33 in 2nd half, Maryland wins

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 06:41
Maryland guard Hakim Hart reacts after scoring a three-point shot against St. Peter's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday...
Maryland forward Jairus Hamilton (25) goes up for a shot against St. Peter's forward KC Ndefo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell shoots a basket against St. Peter's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in C...
Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins shoots a free throw against St. Peter's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, i...
St. Peter's forward Fousseyni Drame fails a dunk attempt against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 4, 20...
St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Col...

Maryland guard Hakim Hart reacts after scoring a three-point shot against St. Peter's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday...

Maryland forward Jairus Hamilton (25) goes up for a shot against St. Peter's forward KC Ndefo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...

Maryland guard Darryl Morsell shoots a basket against St. Peter's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in C...

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins shoots a free throw against St. Peter's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, i...

St. Peter's forward Fousseyni Drame fails a dunk attempt against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 4, 20...

St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Col...

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 20 of his career-high 33 points in the second half and Maryland beat Saint Peters 90-54 on Friday.

It was the most points by a Maryland player since Diamond Stone scored 39 against Penn State during the 2015-16 season.

Hart was 11-of-13 shooting, with five 3-pointers and four steals. He combined for 28 points in 18 games as a freshman last season.

Jairus Hamilton added 15 points for Maryland (4-0), which received nine votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Donta Scott scored 14 points and Eric Ayala 12.

Maryland started the second half by making just 3 of 16 shots, but stayed in front, 64-44, by going 13 of 17 at the free-throw line. The Terrapins finished the game 26 of 50 from the field (52%) and 29 of 44 at the line.

Maryland entered as one of the best-shooting teams in the country, ranking eighth nationally and first in the Big Ten at 57.2%.

Saint Peters (2-2) was led by Daryl Banks III with 11 points. Fousseyni Drame had nine points and six rebounds. KC Ndefo was ejected in the second half after arguing with an official. He was leading Saint Peters at the time with nine points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-05 08:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan