PagerDuty, Halliburton rise; Marvell Technology, Yext fall

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 05:20
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

DocuSign Inc., up $12.21 to $243.22.

The provider of electronic signature technology raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year following a solid third-quarter financial report.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $2.14 to $43.38.

The chipmaker told investors that supply constraints are limiting its ability to meet an increase in demand.

Cloudera Inc., up 83 cents to $12.41.

The cloud software company raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

PagerDuty Inc., up $8.48 to $40.84.

The software developer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Yext Inc., down $3.64 to $15.68.

The software developer gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecast.

SL Green Realty Corp., up $1.71 to $63.90.

The office building owner raised its regular dividend and declared a special dividend.

Halliburton Co., up $1.41 to $19.43.

The oilfield services company made gains after OPEC and allied countries agreed to increase oil production.

Genesco Inc., up $1.35 to $32.10.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based apparel retailer reported a surprisingly big third-quarter profit.

Updated : 2020-12-05 07:24 GMT+08:00

