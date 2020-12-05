Alexa
NFL further limits player access to team facilities

By BARRY WILNER , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/05 02:01
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder (92) and defensive end Arik...

The NFL is further limiting player access to team facilities as it attempts to enhance safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo sent to the 32 franchises Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league ordered, beginning Monday, that all teams playing on a Sunday must close those facilities the next two days. Only players needing medical attention for injuries or in rehab programs may enter the team complex.

Coaches can access the facility but must work in their own offices and can't conduct meetings except virtually.

Teams playing on Monday nights can next have players in their facilities on Thursday, and teams with Thursday night games must close the complex to players until Sunday.

Such arrangements were agreed to by the players' union.

USA Today first reported the memo being sent to the clubs.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-05 04:18 GMT+08:00

