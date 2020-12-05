Alexa
Big fire hits Michigan marina, sending smoke for miles

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 01:59
LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Fire swamped an enormous building loaded with boats Friday in southeastern Michigan, sending smoke for miles along Lake Erie.

The number of boats at Toledo Beach Marina could be in the hundreds, said Monroe County emergency manager Mark Hammond. No injuries were reported.

The marina is in LaSalle Township, a few miles south of Monroe and just north of the border with Ohio. Aerial video showed clouds of black smoke and a building overwhelmed by flames.

“I detail, buff and wax boats all day long,” employee Tony Caruso told radio station WWJ. “This is all my winter work up in flames.”

Updated : 2020-12-05 04:18 GMT+08:00

