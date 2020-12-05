Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

By  Associated Press
2020/12/05 02:25
Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A 13-year-old Palestinian boy died on Friday, hours after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowed in the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later in the day at a hospital. The Wafa news agency showed a photograph of the teen being carried away following the incident in the village of Almugayer, northeast of the city of Ramallah.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces entering Palestinian-controlled areas of the occupied West Bank are common. The military often raids the Palestinian towns to arrest wanted Palestinians.

Tensions are also high around the Israeli settlements. Over 400,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast war.

Updated : 2020-12-05 04:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan's 8 new submarines could sink Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan