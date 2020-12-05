Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine's parliament restores anti-corruption legislation

By YURAS KARMANAU , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/05 01:56
Ukraine's parliament restores anti-corruption legislation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers defied a ruling from the nation’s highest court and voted Friday to reauthorize criminal penalties for officials who provide false information about their incomes.

Ukraine's Constitutional Court annulled key parts of anti-corruption legislation that Ukraine approved after persistent Western demands. The October ruling triggered a standoff with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who warned that it could cost the country financial support and sought the high court's dissolution.

As part of its ruling, the Constitutional Court declared a requirement for officials to submit electronic income declarations to be unconstitutional. The court also struck down a provision that made it a punishable criminal offense for officials to provide false income information.

A bill passed Friday in Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, partially restored the overturned elements. The bill requires officials to declare incomes topping 9 million hryvnias (about $318,000) and reimposes criminal punishment for providing wrong information.

Anti-corruption activists had criticized the income threshold as unnecessary, but parliament speaker Dmyro Razumkov defended it as a reasonable compromise. He said the president is expected to sign the bill into law next week.

Updated : 2020-12-05 02:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan tea shop customer buys drink for NT$35, wins NT$10 million
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Stanford scientist calls for investigation of Wuhan lab leak
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Nike school bullying ad sparks calls for boycott in Japan
Nike school bullying ad sparks calls for boycott in Japan