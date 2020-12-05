Alexa
The Latest: Browns get 2 more players back from COVID list.

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/05 00:47
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cleveland Browns got two more players back from the COVID-19 list, activating starting linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson on Friday.

Earlier this week, the team activated star defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed the past two games after getting sick. Garrett has practiced this week and will make his return on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Garrett has 9 ½ sacks, including four strip sacks. Before he was sidelined the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 was playing as well as any defender in the NFL.

Takitaki was placed on the COVID list on Nov. 25. He missed last week’s game against the Jaguars. A week earlier, he scored his first career touchdown with a 50-yard interception return.

Jackson has appeared in three games and made five tackles. He was placed on the COVID-19 list Nov. 24.

