Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: As pandemic rages, the faithful mourn, carry on

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 22:18
Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray as a head priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani at his shrine in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kas...
An Indian Christian woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays beside the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls D...
A man in trance dances during a Candomble religious ceremony at the Ile Ase Yoba temple in Seropédica, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 31, ...
Shira Kline, a director of worship for Lab/Shul, a Jewish community-based organization, leads a group in song during an interfaith gathering outside o...
A priest holds a baby during a religious service celebrating St. Andrew in the village of Ion Corvin, eastern Romania, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Braving ...
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray as they protest the election outside of the Clark County Election Department, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in North...
An open casket with Bishop Amfilohije's body during the liturgy and funeral in the main temple in the capital Podgorica, Montenegro, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2...
Mourners pray over the body of a person who died from COVID-19, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran, Iran,...
A man wearing a thorn crown and a mask for protection against COVID-19, holds a wooden cross while attending a religious service celebrating St. Andre...
Wagner Luiz Abreu Machado, a priest from the Afro-Brazilian faith Umbanda who goes by Waguinho Macumba, campaigns for a seat on the Sao Goncalo City C...
Indian village women, one holding a placard featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during celebrations for her victory, in Painganadu a nei...
Church worker Mary Queen Ga-an is reflected on the muddied picture of Jesus Christ as she cleans up mud brought about by Typhoon Vamco at the Immacula...
Francis Garcia, left, leads her sisters Anna Garcia, center, and Olga Garcia in prayer at an afternoon family meal Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the fam...
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians light candles and pray for peace during a church service at the Medhane Alem Cathedral in the Bole Medhanealem area of t...
Worshippers pray during a protest with Trump supporters demonstrating against the presidential election results at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich....
Volunteer firefighters huddle in prayer before beginning a search and rescue operation in San Cristobal Verapaz, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the afterm...
Hindu women attend a ceremony to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at Swami Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The ...
A man holds an icon from the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery dating to the 9th century, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist regi...
A mortuary worker prepares the coffin carrying the body of a person who died of COVID-19 before being cremated during a funeral at Mémora mortuary in ...
A Pakistani Hindu hold a firework at a ceremony to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at Swami Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, N...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather for a protest against the construction of a hotel at a site that protesters claim contains ancient graves, in Jerusal...

Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray as a head priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani at his shrine in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kas...

An Indian Christian woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays beside the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls D...

A man in trance dances during a Candomble religious ceremony at the Ile Ase Yoba temple in Seropédica, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 31, ...

Shira Kline, a director of worship for Lab/Shul, a Jewish community-based organization, leads a group in song during an interfaith gathering outside o...

A priest holds a baby during a religious service celebrating St. Andrew in the village of Ion Corvin, eastern Romania, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Braving ...

Supporters of President Donald Trump pray as they protest the election outside of the Clark County Election Department, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in North...

An open casket with Bishop Amfilohije's body during the liturgy and funeral in the main temple in the capital Podgorica, Montenegro, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2...

Mourners pray over the body of a person who died from COVID-19, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran, Iran,...

A man wearing a thorn crown and a mask for protection against COVID-19, holds a wooden cross while attending a religious service celebrating St. Andre...

Wagner Luiz Abreu Machado, a priest from the Afro-Brazilian faith Umbanda who goes by Waguinho Macumba, campaigns for a seat on the Sao Goncalo City C...

Indian village women, one holding a placard featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during celebrations for her victory, in Painganadu a nei...

Church worker Mary Queen Ga-an is reflected on the muddied picture of Jesus Christ as she cleans up mud brought about by Typhoon Vamco at the Immacula...

Francis Garcia, left, leads her sisters Anna Garcia, center, and Olga Garcia in prayer at an afternoon family meal Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the fam...

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians light candles and pray for peace during a church service at the Medhane Alem Cathedral in the Bole Medhanealem area of t...

Worshippers pray during a protest with Trump supporters demonstrating against the presidential election results at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich....

Volunteer firefighters huddle in prayer before beginning a search and rescue operation in San Cristobal Verapaz, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the afterm...

Hindu women attend a ceremony to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at Swami Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The ...

A man holds an icon from the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery dating to the 9th century, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist regi...

A mortuary worker prepares the coffin carrying the body of a person who died of COVID-19 before being cremated during a funeral at Mémora mortuary in ...

A Pakistani Hindu hold a firework at a ceremony to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at Swami Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, N...

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather for a protest against the construction of a hotel at a site that protesters claim contains ancient graves, in Jerusal...

Relief may be on the way in the form of mass-produced vaccines, but COVID-19 continues to ravage communities around the world with the global death toll reaching some 1.5 million, leaving the living to mourn them and carry on.

At a Spanish mortuary, three red roses and a wooden cross graced the plain coffin of a person killed by the coronavirus before it was taken for cremation.

On the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran, masked mourners prayed over the body of another victim as they stood beneath the swooping arches of a cemetery that’s struggling to keep up with the pandemic.

And in Montenegro, the body of Bishop Amfilohije of the Serbian Orthodox Church lay in an open-casket mass funeral in the capital's ornate main temple after he contracted the virus and died.

Even as the dead are honored, the celebration of rites, rituals and traditions often emphasizes protecting the living through social distancing.

In Sedro-Wooley, Washington, the Garcia sisters eschewed their usual Thanksgiving feast attended by dozens, instead delivering food to relatives spread along 30 miles of the North Cascades Highway for them to dine separately in their own homes while joining a group phone call.

From religious services in honor of St. Andrew in the Romanian village of Ion Corvin; to an Indian woman who prayed over a grave on All Souls' Day in Kolkata; to Ethiopian Orthodox Christians who lit candles to ask for peace; many wore face coverings to try to prevent the virus’ spread.

Masks were also the rule at an interfaith gathering near New York’s Washington Square Park, as Buddhists, Jews, Muslims and Christians sang and prayed in a show of post-election solidarity; they were less common at protests by supporters of President Donald Trump, such as one outside the Michigan State Capitol where a woman held a large crucifix aloft while praying with fellow demonstrators.

These and more are among the AP’s top faith-related images from November.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2020-12-04 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan