Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Israel arrests man who doused inside of church with fuel

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 21:42
Israel arrests man who doused inside of church with fuel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Friday they arrested a Jewish man after he poured out a “flammable liquid” inside a church near Jerusalem's Old City, in what they described as a "criminal" incident.

The police did not provide further details about the motive, but past attacks on churches in the Holy Land have been blamed on Jewish extremists.

Friday's incident took place at the Church of All Nations, a Catholic church built on the traditional site of the Garden of Gethsemane, where Christians believe Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of his followers, and arrested by the Romans before being crucified.

Police circulated a photograph of wooden pews with black stains on them.

A 2015 arson attack blamed on Jewish extremists caused extensive damage to the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish, a popular pilgrimage site on the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel.

Jewish extremists have targeted mosques, churches and dovish Israeli groups in recent years.

Updated : 2020-12-04 23:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan