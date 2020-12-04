HPE (Aruba) Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and WLAN Access Infrastructure, Scores Highest in All Use Cases in Critical Capabilities Report

Positioned as Leader for Fifteenth1 Year Running and Furthest in Vision of All Vendors





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 December 2020 - Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that for the fifteenth year, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner Inc.'s latest "Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure", and is positioned furthest to the right in Vision, as compared to all vendors. In addition, in the companion "Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure" report, Aruba has received the highest score in all six use cases -- the second time it has scored highest across all use cases.

Gartner evaluates vendors included in the Magic Quadrant based on two primary criteria: completeness of vision and ability to execute. HPE (Aruba) was positioned the furthest in vision of all vendors in the quadrant, which Aruba believes recognizes the company's continued innovation and ability to anticipate and address customer challenges.

In addition, in the companion piece to the Magic Quadrant, the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, Gartner evaluated vendor effectiveness in addressing an organization's needs in six key use cases: Unified Wired and WLAN Access, WLAN-only Refresh/New Build, Wired-only Refresh/New build, Remote Branch Office with Corporate HQ, Performance Stringent Applications, and Hands-off NetOps. Aruba received the highest scores in all six of these use cases.

"Our 'Customer First, Customer Last' culture drives our commitment and focus across the entire Aruba organization from building our products and delivering our services, to helping our customers and partners in the field and supporting them on the back-end," Kenneth Ma, director and general manager of Hong Kong and Macau at Aruba, a Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company. "The continued recognition by Gartner of HPE (Aruba) is gratifying and we couldn't be prouder of our clear market leadership via Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform). The networking landscape may have changed over the past 15 years with different vendors coming and going but Aruba's commitment to customer-driven innovation has kept us on the forefront at every step, becoming the Edge authority that the market turns to time and again. We are grateful to our customers and partners for their continued trust."

In addition to the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure and Critical Capabilities reports, HPE (Aruba) has also been recognized by Gartner for other aspects of its industry-leading portfolio. In September 2020, just two years after launching its SD-Branch solution, Aruba was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, and Silver Peak, recently acquired by HPE (Aruba) was positioned as a Leader for the third consecutive year. HPE (Aruba) was also positioned as a Visionary in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking.

1 Aruba's 15 years of placement includes HPE (Aruba) in the Magic Quadrant for Wired & Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure from 2015-2020 (6 years), Aruba Networks in the same Magic Quadrant from 2012-2014 (3 years) and in the Magic Quadrant for Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure from 2006-2011 (6 years).

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).