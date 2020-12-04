Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 4, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SW;16;80%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;N;10;68%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;16;8;High clouds;16;6;NNE;9;63%;16%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;17;9;Showers;11;6;WSW;25;71%;89%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;7;1;Partly sunny;5;0;SE;11;90%;17%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;-12;-17;Periods of sun;-14;-17;NNE;11;88%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-2;E;9;58%;34%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-17;-20;Cloudy and frigid;-14;-21;ENE;16;88%;40%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;25;20;Partly sunny;27;17;S;21;67%;15%;13

Athens, Greece;Showery;16;12;Partly sunny;18;12;ENE;7;73%;4%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds breaking;17;14;A morning shower;19;15;W;18;60%;48%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;21;9;Hazy sun;20;11;WNW;11;59%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;E;8;84%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;A little rain;22;20;Spotty showers;25;20;ENE;14;83%;87%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;31;22;Hazy sunshine;30;20;ENE;10;45%;16%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;3;Partly sunny;12;6;W;18;60%;20%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;4;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-5;NW;9;28%;7%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;10;4;Clouds and sun;13;6;SE;22;75%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Not as cold;5;2;Clouds and sun;8;4;E;9;77%;55%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;8;Inc. clouds;20;9;SE;9;66%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;20;A couple of t-storms;29;20;WSW;8;64%;81%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;5;3;Spotty showers;9;6;ESE;20;89%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;7;1;Chilly with some sun;4;-1;SSE;12;79%;23%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;11;6;Periods of sun, mild;12;6;E;15;82%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;6;3;Not as cool;11;5;E;9;84%;36%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;23;9;Sunshine;21;10;ENE;11;47%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;8;54%;71%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;9;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;1;NW;10;59%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Hazy sun;23;13;N;8;32%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny;27;16;SE;20;52%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;21;Spotty showers;29;20;SE;5;62%;71%;7

Chennai, India;Tropical rainstorm;27;25;Cloudy with showers;28;25;ENE;14;93%;96%;1

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Partly sunny;6;-1;WSW;12;61%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Tropical rainstorm;31;24;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;SSE;11;75%;75%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;5;3;A little rain;7;3;SSW;15;82%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;24;Hazy sun and breezy;29;24;N;24;67%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;15;4;Clouds and sun;16;5;W;8;41%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;24;Hazy sun;32;23;ESE;10;68%;3%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;27;13;Hazy sunshine;27;14;ESE;5;61%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as cool;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;SSW;9;31%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;18;Hazy sunshine;28;19;E;6;53%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;7;76%;79%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;6;5;Spotty showers;7;1;WNW;20;87%;64%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A bit of rain;6;-1;Chilly with some sun;6;-3;N;8;54%;44%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;17;9;Partly sunny;13;9;WNW;25;65%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;20;12;Hazy sun;20;11;NNW;9;48%;4%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;25;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;ENE;13;78%;69%;9

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;27;18;A stray shower;27;18;E;9;72%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;3;2;Partly sunny;5;4;SSE;24;90%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;32;22;Partly sunny;33;23;N;10;54%;12%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;NE;11;47%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;Winds subsiding;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;NE;11;60%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;28;16;Hazy sun;28;17;E;8;60%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;23;10;An afternoon shower;22;10;N;7;59%;85%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;15;11;Hazy sunshine;15;10;ENE;7;79%;6%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;16;78%;86%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;N;15;51%;5%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;27;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;12;N;15;83%;69%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;14;-3;Mostly sunny;13;-4;NNW;5;32%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;31;17;Hazy sun;30;16;NE;7;63%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunny intervals;20;8;Hazy sun and cool;17;7;S;6;79%;30%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;32;17;Hazy sunshine;33;18;N;17;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;2;-1;Periods of sun;2;-5;SE;16;82%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NNE;10;64%;67%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny intervals;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;9;68%;65%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;29;18;Hazy sun;29;19;SW;7;53%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;5;68%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;15;4;A little a.m. rain;13;4;E;13;74%;92%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;24;Hazy sun;32;24;SW;10;74%;30%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Nice with some sun;23;19;SSE;12;71%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Cooler with a shower;11;6;Spotty showers;13;7;NNW;14;74%;68%;2

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;5;2;Spotty showers;6;2;N;10;83%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;8;Sunny and nice;21;8;NW;7;33%;0%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Variable clouds;29;25;SW;11;74%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;7;-2;Clouds and sun, cold;5;0;W;18;59%;22%;2

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;31;27;An afternoon shower;31;26;W;17;74%;69%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;6;73%;74%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;More clouds than sun;30;25;E;7;74%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Afternoon rain;27;11;WNW;30;50%;74%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;Clouds and sun, nice;24;8;SW;7;38%;6%;5

Miami, United States;Clouds and sunshine;25;19;An afternoon shower;27;19;WNW;8;68%;62%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;0;-3;Partly sunny;1;-3;SSE;19;87%;3%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;33;25;Some sun;32;25;ESE;13;62%;9%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;18;11;Clouds and sun, cool;17;10;ENE;14;52%;3%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;0;A snow shower;2;-4;N;6;76%;85%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-4;Low clouds;-1;-8;SSE;11;59%;10%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;23;Hazy sun;34;23;NE;9;39%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain and drizzle;25;15;A t-shower in spots;26;15;NNE;17;55%;54%;11

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;10;8;Becoming very windy;8;1;W;42;81%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A passing shower;19;12;Morning showers;18;11;WSW;11;82%;88%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-15;-21;Sunny, but cold;-16;-21;S;6;81%;15%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;14;4;Sunny;13;5;N;10;59%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;0;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;1;1;NE;9;88%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;3;-2;Decreasing clouds;0;-6;NNW;18;77%;37%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;ESE;15;80%;64%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;5;75%;71%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Showers around;31;24;ENE;10;79%;82%;6

Paris, France;A passing shower;6;-1;Spotty showers;4;0;SSE;17;73%;83%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;22;12;Mostly sunny;24;12;S;23;46%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNW;17;50%;14%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;17;69%;50%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;SE;7;57%;13%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;2;-1;Spotty showers;7;3;SE;10;67%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;4;-8;Hazy sunshine;5;-5;ESE;5;52%;9%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;A few showers;19;11;SSW;12;62%;72%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Periods of rain;17;10;Breezy with rain;15;9;W;22;69%;88%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;E;15;65%;13%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;-3;-7;Mostly cloudy;-2;-3;SE;11;42%;60%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, breezy;3;2;Partly sunny;6;4;SSE;23;87%;25%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A thunderstorm;28;24;SE;14;78%;77%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;Hazy sunshine;28;17;SSW;15;44%;47%;4

Rome, Italy;A touch of rain;13;11;Windy with rain;17;11;SSE;29;78%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;0;Low clouds;5;0;S;11;76%;32%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;7;Clouds and sun;15;10;SW;10;67%;9%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;17;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;ENE;12;69%;55%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SE;12;68%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;28;19;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;18;N;8;84%;37%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;24;9;Partly sunny;24;10;N;6;42%;12%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;32;11;Hazy sunshine;33;12;SW;10;25%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;22;A stray shower;30;21;NNE;10;68%;42%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;10;4;A passing shower;11;5;NNW;11;80%;81%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;12;3;Partial sunshine;11;4;ESE;9;71%;40%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;4;-2;Hazy sun;6;-1;NNW;6;56%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;9;5;Partly sunny, cool;12;7;WSW;13;54%;13%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;N;16;81%;57%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;4;1;Periods of sun;7;1;SSE;9;92%;42%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;ENE;11;71%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;6;6;Periods of sun, mild;9;8;SSE;9;84%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;31;19;A t-storm around;31;24;NNW;21;58%;71%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain at times;19;17;Cloudy with a shower;22;19;ENE;19;71%;73%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;3;2;Partly sunny;6;2;SSE;17;81%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder with some sun;3;-4;Sunny, but cold;3;-4;NE;7;57%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Areas of low clouds;7;4;Rain and drizzle;7;3;ESE;7;81%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Some sun;13;4;Rain and drizzle;9;5;S;9;56%;81%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;23;9;A p.m. shower or two;18;9;SSE;9;78%;81%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;20;8;Spotty showers;21;10;E;7;46%;62%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;12;5;Rain and drizzle;10;6;N;14;81%;69%;1

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain;3;-1;Partly sunny;1;-4;NNW;22;71%;21%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;20;15;Hazy sunshine;23;15;S;7;50%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;WNW;19;49%;74%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-18;-28;Cold with hazy sun;-13;-29;NNW;11;59%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with hazy sun;12;7;Hazy sunshine;13;5;E;6;41%;10%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;5;2;Spotty showers;9;5;SE;27;83%;68%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;E;8;45%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;1;0;Partly sunny;4;-1;SSE;24;85%;8%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Milder;5;4;Partly sunny, breezy;10;5;SE;24;73%;12%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;18;14;Very windy;18;13;WNW;43;75%;35%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;Hazy sunshine;32;21;WSW;10;52%;7%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sunshine;7;-2;Partly sunny;4;-1;NE;3;66%;39%;2

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-04 22:15 GMT+08:00

