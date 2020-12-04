Alexa
Ukrainian tennis player banned in match-fixing case

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 20:23
LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.

The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and “courtsiding” activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.

Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited.

Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed “to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches,” the TIU said.

Poplavskyy, who was also fined $10,000, “accepted all charges” against him.

Updated : 2020-12-04 22:14 GMT+08:00

