Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 19:50
Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — At least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early Monday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. Friday and they didn't immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three Marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the Marshals’ injuries as non-life threatening.

The police department's public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals' office in New York City.

Updated : 2020-12-04 20:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan