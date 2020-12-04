Alexa
Taiwan wards off incursions by three Chinese warplanes into ADIZ

Y-8 aircraft of three different types: Ministry of National Defense

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/04 20:19
Three Y-8 aircraft from China entered Taiwan's ADIZ Friday (CNA, Ministry of National Defense photos) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese Y-8 aircraft intruded into the southwest sector of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Friday (Dec. 4), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

As on numerous previous occasions over the past few months, Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor their activity, CNA reported.

The Y-8 planes spotted Friday were of three different types, an anti-submarine aircraft (Y-8 ASW), an electronic warfare plane (Y-8 EW) and a tactical reconnaissance aircraft (Y-8 RECCE).

The latest incursions amounted to the third such incident this week, showing no letup in what has generally been interpreted as a campaign of intimidation by China. In October, the military recorded ADIZ violations on 20 out of 31 days and in November on 22 out of 30 days.
