ArmStrong the robot helps Taipei MRT passengers find their lost property

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — You lost or forgot your property on a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train? ArmStrong helps you retrieve it at the lost property office within 30 seconds.

Each year, passengers lose 300,000 items inside the capital’s public transportation system, making it extremely difficult to locate one’s property, CNA reported. On Friday (Dec. 4), at least a partial solution was found to the problem.

A robotic arm dubbed ArmStrong started work, locating an item and taking it to the service desk of the lost property office within 30 seconds, instead of the average of eight minutes necessary for a human.

The arm is extremely flexible and locates its target with a QR code, allowing it accurate retrieval and transportation, according to MRT officials. The system will apply to high-value but small items, such as smartphones and credit cards, which form over a third of the total number of lost objects.

In another development, passengers who have linked a special app to their MRT card will receive an alert message if their card has been lost and found. In the other direction, if passengers have lost an object, they can send out a message describing it and indicating the place where they think they lost it, triggering an automatic search and a response, officials said.