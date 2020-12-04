Alexa
Ski events canceled at 2022 Beijing Olympic venues

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 19:24
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The International Ski Federation canceled several events in China on Friday that were supposed to test the venues for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, including next year’s snowboarding world championships.

FIS cited travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, “including a current mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international visitors” in China.

“The travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months,” FIS said.

The canceled events also include the freestyle skiing world championships, and World Cup races in skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined.

FIS said it will look for replacement hosts, and added that all competition venues for the Olympics should be completed in the next few weeks.

Olympic venues could still be opened to international athletes to visit for training after this season, while Chinese national events will be staged to test courses.

Updated : 2020-12-04 20:40 GMT+08:00

