Alexa
  1. Home

Coronavirus: 99-year-old stuns doctors by beating COVID

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/04 07:22
Coronavirus: 99-year-old stuns doctors by beating COVID

A 99-year-old Croatian woman gave a thumbs up on Thursday after beating coronavirus.

"It's over, I feel fine now," Margareta Kranjcec told the Vererniji List newspaper.

She tested positive for COVID-19 in late October and spent three weeks in hospital.

Kranjcec is bedridden but to her age and fragility, but medics say she has no serious underlying health conditions.

The nonagenarian was among 51 residents at her retirement home in Karlovac who tested positive for the virus.

But Kranjcec was asymptomatic, according to the home's director Stefica Ljubic Mlinac.

"With her fragility and old age it is really amazing how the coronavirus did not do her any harm," Ljubic Mlinac was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

"It's such nice news" amid the gloom of the pandemic, she added.

Croatia, a country of 4.2 million people, has registered nearly 140,000 Covid-19 infections with nearly 2,000 deaths.

Updated : 2020-12-04 20:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan