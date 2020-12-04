Alexa
Afghan cricketer in hospital after positive COVID-19 test

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 17:01
GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Afghanistan cricketer and Brisbane Heat import Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been taken to a Queensland hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 19-year-old spinner, the world’s No. 2- ranked Twenty20 international bowler, was in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane after arriving in Australia last week.

Mujeeb reported symptoms of the illness and has since been placed in the care of Queensland Health to complete his recovery.

The news comes a week out from the Heat’s season opener against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra and means Mujeeb will almost certainly miss Brisbane’s two matches in Australia's capital.

Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said Mujeeb's welfare

was the primary concern.

“He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,” Svenson

said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-04 19:06 GMT+08:00

