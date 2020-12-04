Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

75% of Taiwanese think Taiwan independent, 53% expect US protection

72% of respondents think most Taiwanese will fight if China invades

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/04 17:49
Tanks open fire during Han Kuang No. 22 Military Exercise in Yilan County in 2006. 

Tanks open fire during Han Kuang No. 22 Military Exercise in Yilan County in 2006.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a new survey, Taiwanese are increasingly willing to defend their country if China invades and more now believe the U.S. will deploy troops if Taiwan is attacked.

Since 2002, the annual Taiwan National Security Survey (TNSS) has assessed Taiwanese attitudes toward the China threat and the U.S. security commitment to Taiwan, with the latest survey results released last month. The 2020 edition of the survey, which is sponsored by Duke University and conducted by National Chengchi University from Oct. 27-31, received 1,100 valid responses from Taiwanese adults.

When asked if Taiwan's military was capable of defending Taiwan on its own, 33 percent were in agreement this year, an increase of 12 percent over last year. In the event of Taiwan and China going to war, those who selected "willing to participate in the war" rose from 22 percent last year to 36 percent this year.

Those who chose "go with the flow" or failed to answer remained at 25 percent. Respondents who planned to surrender, escape, or give up dropped from 30 percent to 20 percent.

When asked if they felt that most Taiwanese would resist if there was a war between Taiwan and China, 72 percent said "yes," a significant increase of 10 percent from the previous year.

Given that adult males born since Jan. 1, 1983, only need to undergo four months of Army training, respondents were asked if they felt this period of military service was "too long, just right, or too short." In response, 75 percent said it was too short and only 2 percent thought it was too long.

In a 10 percent increase over last year, 56 percent of respondents now agree that Taiwan should strengthen cooperation with the U.S. and Japan as a "balance" against China. In the event Taiwan declares de jure independence and it leads to a Chinese attack, 53.2 percent believe the U.S. will deploy its military to protect Taiwan, an increase of nearly 5 percent over last year and a substantial increase from 40.5 percent in 2017.

When asked if a declaration of independence by Taiwan should be made if it would result in an attack by China, 51 percent opposed making such a declaration, a significant drop from 60 percent in 2019. In addition, for the first time, 47.5 percent now see Taiwan independence as more likely than unification.

Only 1 percent support immediate unification with China, while over 60 percent oppose China's "one country, two systems" framework. At the same time, support for complete independence is still low at 6 percent, while those supporting the status quo indefinitely has increased from 24 percent to 31 percent.

However, when asked whether Taiwan was already an independent country called the "Republic of China," nearly 75 percent agreed.
Taiwan independence
Taiwan defense
US-Taiwan relations
Taiwan-US ties
Chinese invasion
Chinese attack
war with China

RELATED ARTICLES

Congressional panel proposes upgrading US envoy to Taiwan to ambassador level
Congressional panel proposes upgrading US envoy to Taiwan to ambassador level
2020/12/02 11:36
Trump could visit Taiwan before leaving office: Japanese commentator
Trump could visit Taiwan before leaving office: Japanese commentator
2020/12/01 16:54
66% of Taiwanese see no unification with China in next decade
66% of Taiwanese see no unification with China in next decade
2020/11/30 17:04
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
2020/11/27 18:33
Photo of the Day: Thai activists wave Taiwan independence flag
Photo of the Day: Thai activists wave Taiwan independence flag
2020/11/26 16:27

Updated : 2020-12-04 19:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan