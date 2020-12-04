AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Jessica Walker and Nicola Foster, known as the Lido Ladies, pose by the pool at sunrise at the Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park on its first day of reop... Jessica Walker and Nicola Foster, known as the Lido Ladies, pose by the pool at sunrise at the Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park on its first day of reopening after the second national lockdown ended and England enters a strengthened tiered system of regional coronavirus restrictions, in London, Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Snow and hoar-frost covered trees frame a road near Paradsasvar in the Matra Mountains, Hungary, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP) Snow and hoar-frost covered trees frame a road near Paradsasvar in the Matra Mountains, Hungary, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)

Linoy Ashram of Israel performs with the clubs during the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Ath... Linoy Ashram of Israel performs with the clubs during the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Athletes from 23 countries participate in the championship in Kyiv. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A couple skate during the opening of a skating rink at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 27,... A couple skate during the opening of a skating rink at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The area of artificial ice cover is more than 20,000 sq. meters. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Men carry a giant photo of the Gulf of Naples with soccer legend Diego Maradona topping the Vesuvius volcano, at the popular "Quartieri Spagnoli" neig... Men carry a giant photo of the Gulf of Naples with soccer legend Diego Maradona topping the Vesuvius volcano, at the popular "Quartieri Spagnoli" neighborhood, in Naples, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60 of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he recovered from a brain operation. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

People watch a Christmas nativity scene in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Spain will slightly ease the country's curfew restrictions ... People watch a Christmas nativity scene in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Spain will slightly ease the country's curfew restrictions on some days over the Christmas holidays while keeping most limits in place due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Fire-fighters pull off a fire on a burning car during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, N... Fire-fighters pull off a fire on a burning car during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Paris. Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished. The cause has gained fresh impetus in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a Black man, triggering a nationwide outcry. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A Tigray woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, carries water on her back, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Fr... A Tigray woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, carries water on her back, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" there during a meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region's forces. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Leeds United's Luke Ayling, goes airborne following a tackle by Everton's Mason Holgate, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between ... Leeds United's Luke Ayling, goes airborne following a tackle by Everton's Mason Holgate, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leeds United, at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Two children stand in front of a light installations called Moongarden at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in Athens, on Wednesday, De... Two children stand in front of a light installations called Moongarden at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in Athens, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Greece is on lockdown through Dec. 7 but government officials say it is too early to say when schools and businesses will reopen due to continued pressure on the state-run health service, with intensive care wards near capacity in parts of the country. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

NOV. 27 – DEC. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP chief photographer for Iberia, Emilio Morenatti.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com