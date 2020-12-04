Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/12/04 16:21
Two children stand in front of a light installations called Moongarden at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in Athens, on Wednesday, De...
Leeds United's Luke Ayling, goes airborne following a tackle by Everton's Mason Holgate, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between ...
A Tigray woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, carries water on her back, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Fr...
Fire-fighters pull off a fire on a burning car during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, N...
People watch a Christmas nativity scene in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Spain will slightly ease the country's curfew restrictions ...
Men carry a giant photo of the Gulf of Naples with soccer legend Diego Maradona topping the Vesuvius volcano, at the popular "Quartieri Spagnoli" neig...
A couple skate during the opening of a skating rink at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 27,...
Linoy Ashram of Israel performs with the clubs during the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Ath...
Snow and hoar-frost covered trees frame a road near Paradsasvar in the Matra Mountains, Hungary, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)
Jessica Walker and Nicola Foster, known as the Lido Ladies, pose by the pool at sunrise at the Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park on its first day of reop...

Two children stand in front of a light installations called Moongarden at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in Athens, on Wednesday, De...

Leeds United's Luke Ayling, goes airborne following a tackle by Everton's Mason Holgate, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between ...

A Tigray woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, carries water on her back, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Fr...

Fire-fighters pull off a fire on a burning car during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, N...

People watch a Christmas nativity scene in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Spain will slightly ease the country's curfew restrictions ...

Men carry a giant photo of the Gulf of Naples with soccer legend Diego Maradona topping the Vesuvius volcano, at the popular "Quartieri Spagnoli" neig...

A couple skate during the opening of a skating rink at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 27,...

Linoy Ashram of Israel performs with the clubs during the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Ath...

Snow and hoar-frost covered trees frame a road near Paradsasvar in the Matra Mountains, Hungary, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)

Jessica Walker and Nicola Foster, known as the Lido Ladies, pose by the pool at sunrise at the Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park on its first day of reop...

NOV. 27 – DEC. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP chief photographer for Iberia, Emilio Morenatti.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2020-12-04 17:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan