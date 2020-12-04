Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide

TRA train narrowly avoids landslide in northern Taiwan after receiving instructions to stop

  120
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/04 16:32
A TRA passenger train narrowly misses a landslide Friday. 

A TRA passenger train narrowly misses a landslide Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train was almost hit by a torrential rain-triggered landslide on Friday (Dec. 4) between the Ruifang and Houtong stations in New Taipei.

TRA said a landslide had blocked the train route between the two stations and some services were canceled. It said there had been ground movement on Monday (Nov. 30), when a team was sent to clear debris on the train tracks.

According to TRA, the landslide happened around 8:30 a.m. when a passenger train was approaching. The train came to a halt less than 30 meters away from where the mud and rocks landed, after the conductor received a warning from Houtong station.

TRA said over 100 passengers were on the train when the incident took place. It noted that no injuries were reported and all of the passengers were safely escorted back to Houtong station.

A passenger told UDN that he could not imagine the consequences if the conductor had not stopped the train. Another passenger said she was not aware of the landslide until later.

Meanwhile, New Taipei Police Department pointed out the affected train tracks are under repair. It said train services between Ruifang and Houtong are expected to resume as soon as Saturday morning (Dec. 5), reported CNA.

Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide
Train route between Ruifang and Houtong stations blocked by landslide. (New Taipei Police Department photo)

Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide
Workers clear debris blocking the train tracks. (New Taipei Police Department photo)
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA
train
landslide
heavy rain
natural disaster
Taiwan train
New Taipei City

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese company fined for sharing migrant workers with other factories
Taiwanese company fined for sharing migrant workers with other factories
2020/11/30 17:18
New Taipei sets up gamers’ alliance to produce international talent
New Taipei sets up gamers’ alliance to produce international talent
2020/11/27 16:42
Taiwan Railways to roll out tourist train fleet in 2021
Taiwan Railways to roll out tourist train fleet in 2021
2020/11/26 15:01
New Taipei City mayor will participate in Sunday's 'Autumn Struggle' march
New Taipei City mayor will participate in Sunday's 'Autumn Struggle' march
2020/11/22 14:43
New Taipei to bring traditional glove puppetry back into fashion
New Taipei to bring traditional glove puppetry back into fashion
2020/11/17 16:06

Updated : 2020-12-04 17:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan