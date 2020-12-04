Taiwan train almost buried by rain-triggered landslide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train was almost hit by a torrential rain-triggered landslide on Friday (Dec. 4) between the Ruifang and Houtong stations in New Taipei.

TRA said a landslide had blocked the train route between the two stations and some services were canceled. It said there had been ground movement on Monday (Nov. 30), when a team was sent to clear debris on the train tracks.

According to TRA, the landslide happened around 8:30 a.m. when a passenger train was approaching. The train came to a halt less than 30 meters away from where the mud and rocks landed, after the conductor received a warning from Houtong station.

TRA said over 100 passengers were on the train when the incident took place. It noted that no injuries were reported and all of the passengers were safely escorted back to Houtong station.

A passenger told UDN that he could not imagine the consequences if the conductor had not stopped the train. Another passenger said she was not aware of the landslide until later.

Meanwhile, New Taipei Police Department pointed out the affected train tracks are under repair. It said train services between Ruifang and Houtong are expected to resume as soon as Saturday morning (Dec. 5), reported CNA.



Train route between Ruifang and Houtong stations blocked by landslide. (New Taipei Police Department photo)



Workers clear debris blocking the train tracks. (New Taipei Police Department photo)