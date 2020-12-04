Alexa
  1. Home

7Café Releases a Duet to Light Up the Season: Limited-Edition Festive Cups and an ASMR Christmas Remix using 100% Arabica Beans

By 7-Eleven, Media OutReach
2020/12/04 16:00

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 December 2020 - Christmas is most definitely in the air - the lights are up, trees are decorated and holiday tunes can be heard playing throughout the city. Adding to the yuletide spirit, 7-Eleven has composed a one-of-a-kind Christmas treat to stimulate the senses. 7Café has remixed a Christmas classic with the help of its 100% Arabica beans enabling you to experience its good quality freshly brewed coffee in a truly novel way.


7Café Releases a Duet to Light Up the Season: Limited-Edition Festive Cups and an ASMR Christmas Remix using 100% Arabica Beans


7Café has released a short Christmas video, the soundtrack of which incorporates a multitude of ASMR sound effects, made using its exclusive blend of 100% Arabica coffee beans. 7Café's signature high quality coffee beans take a leading role; they are transformed into Christmas trees, snowflakes and other familiar Christmas motifs. A treat for both the eyes and the ears that will be sure to put a smile on your face!


7Café's classic black takeaway cup has also enjoyed a colourful makeover! Bright neon outlines of 7-Eleven stores, balloons, cakes, musical notes and more adorn this year's festive cups. There are two designs available -- one in gorgeous dark green, the other in striking black. The dazzling multicoloured designs will certainly light up your season with each and every sip!


Click here to enjoy the ASMR short video Grab a 7Café and Enjoy a Seasonal Singalong  https://youtu.be/1wWcYqdjRwM


About 7Café

7Café is one of 7-Eleven's own brands. Available at over 300 stores, 7Café enables customers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee on the go that is quick, convenient, good quality and affordable. Its unique blend comprises of premium 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from Brazil, Honduras, Bali, Indonesia and Sumatra. The beans are freshly roasted locally in Hong Kong to preserve their characteristic flavour. The select blend with its sweet, slight nutty aroma is specially made for and totally exclusive to 7-Eleven.


The full store list where 7Café is available can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2Xi1ngA

Updated : 2020-12-04 17:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Intel considers tapping TSMC to produce its 7 nm chips
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Chinese woman who splashed ink on Xi poster resurfaces
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan
Eating green iguanas legal in Taiwan