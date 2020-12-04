Azbil Receives Frost & Sullivan 2020 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 4 December 2020 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it has received the prestigious Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award from research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as part of their 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.













The award recognizes that Azbil Corporation has demonstrated excellence in areas including addressing customers' needs, implementing best practices, and brand value.

Frost & Sullivan, through its network of 45 offices around the world, develops growth strategies for businesses, the public sector and the investment communities. The consulting firm identifies award recipients based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research. The research company's analysts typically study recipients' revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry in order to identify best practices.





"As a niche player in the crowded building automation systems market, Azbil differentiates itself by rightly focusing on increasing asset value, which has led to higher customer loyalty and also the opportunity to acquire new customers. It has also set itself up for long-term growth in the region by embracing a vision of human-centered automation and transitioning its customer service from a labor-intensive to a knowledge-intensive one by adopting IoT and AI technologies," said Frost & Sullivan's Senior Vice President of Industrial Practice, Mr. Ravi Krishnaswamy.

Based on the Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.





About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, mega trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.





About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2020, Azbil employed over 9,800 people worldwide and generated ¥259 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com / .